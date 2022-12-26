Report: Hunter Henry day-to-day with knee injury

There is some positive injury news regarding Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Henry is day-to-day with a knee injury and has a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Henry went out of the game during New England’s opening possession and did not return. He was on the field for just three offensive snaps before departing.

Henry is third on the team with 415 yards receiving on 30 catches with a pair of touchdowns.

It’s Henry’s second season with New England after spending five years with the Chargers. He caught 50 passes for 603 yards with a career-high nine touchdowns in 2021.

