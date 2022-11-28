Report: Hugh Freeze to become next head coach at Auburn

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will be leaving to take the open head coaching job at Auburn, per a report from SI’s Ross Dellenger.

NICK BROMBERG: Hugh Freeze's reported return to the SEC at Auburn is a second chance for the controversial coach to prove he can be successful in one of the best conferences in college football. Freeze has spent the last four seasons at Liberty where the Flames have won at least eight games in each of those seasons. He came to Liberty in 2019 after spending two seasons out of college football following his resignation from Ole Miss in the summer of 2017. While the phone calls to escort services from his Ole Miss phone were the most scandalous take away from Freeze's resignation, the revelation that he tried to blame NCAA violations on his predecessor while talking to recruits was more damning. Many players recited Freeze's comments to them in their transfer waivers after his resignation. Even if you believe Freeze deserves a second chance in the SEC, it is indisputable the Tigers need to be successful right away. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons with the school and the Tigers hired him after firing Gus Malzahn. Malzahn never had a losing season in his eight seasons at Auburn. Patience is not going to be an unlimited supply on the plains.