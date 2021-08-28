Report: Hudson Card wins Texas QB competition

The competition to replace Sam Ehlinger reportedly has a winner.

According to Fox Sports, Hudson Card has been named Texas' starting QB for the team's Week 1 game against Louisiana. Card beat out Casey Thompson for the job.

SOURCE: Hudson Card has been named the starting QB at Texas for the opener against Louisiana. Coaches inside the UT program gush about Card's skils.. The move was first reported by @Horns247 : https://t.co/gswRMzwDmH — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 28, 2021

Card is an Austin native and played QB at Lake Travis High School. A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Card committed to the Longhorns in 2018 and was signed by former Texas coach Tom Herman.

Thompson is entering his fourth season with the school and has been behind Ehlinger on the depth chart in each of his first three seasons. He played in one more game than Card in 2020 and threw 17 passes. He completed 12 of them for 225 yards and six touchdowns. Four of those TDs came against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Thompson was 8-of-10 passing for 170 yards and four scores after Ehlinger was forced to leave the game because of a shoulder injury.

Card had two appearances in 2020 and threw three passes.

The QB decision was the first major one new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had to make on his roster. Sarkisian, a former coach at USC and Washington, and, most recently, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama, was hired to replace Herman in January.

The game against Louisiana is an early test for Texas as the Ragin' Cajuns are one of the best teams in the Sun Belt. Louisiana brings back nearly its entire starting lineup after going 10-1 in 2020. The Longhorns play Arkansas in Week 2 and Rice in Week 3 before beginning Big 12 play.