Report: Howell expected to start vs. 49ers with Brissett injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It has been an interesting few days of quarterback shuffling for the Washington Commanders as they prepare to face the 49ers in Week 17.

After Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday morning that starting quarterback Sam Howell would be benched for Jacoby Brissett against San Francisco on Sunday, uncertainty emerged Friday when Brissett appeared on Washington's injury report as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Now, Washington is expected to start Howell in the penultimate regular-season game, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported Saturday, citing a league source.

#Commanders are expected to start quarterback Sam Howell on Sunday against #49ers due to quarterback Jacoby Brissett being sidelined with hamstring injury aggravated, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 30, 2023

Howell has been benched for Brissett in both of the Commanders' previous two losses. In Week 16, Howell threw for just 56 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions in the Commanders' 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, before Brissett entered and went 10-of-13 passing for 100 yards and one touchdown.

With Brissett reportedly sidelined for Sunday's 49ers-Commanders game, the 31-year-old is set to miss what would have been his 80th career game and 49th start. Washington offered a clue at Brissett's eventual status for the game Saturday when the team elevated quarterback Jake Fromm from the practice squad.

Howell starting Sunday rather than Brissett certainly would benefit the 49ers. The second-year pro leads the NFL in interceptions thrown this season, while the veteran Brissett has just 23 career picks to his name and poses a dual threat with his legs when needed.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast