Report: Houston’s Jamal Shead had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Houston’s Jamal Shead. He had a predraft workout with the Thunder on Sunday, per Rookie Wire.

The 21-year-old played four college seasons from 2020-24 with Houston. He was a starter in his final three campaigns. The Cougars’ season ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

In 37 games last season, Shead averaged 12.9 points on 40.9% shooting, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He shot 30.9% from 3 on 3.8 attempts. At 6-foot, 200 pounds, he’s a bit small for a guard.

Shead is a potential undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire