Report: Hornets signing second-round pick Vernon Carey to four-year deal

While most second-round picks come into the NBA with a level of uncertainty, the Charlotte Hornets will reportedly make sure that’s not the case with Vernon Carey, Jr.

The big man was taken with the No. 32 pick overall and the second pick in the second round. While second-round picks don’t automatically have guaranteed contracts, the Hornets gave Carey the most guaranteed money of any second round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft as part of his four-year deal, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The Hornets have a gluttony of guards and wings but lack depth at the center position, explaining the reasoning for drafting Carey. Likewise, it also explains the team’s reasoning for giving Carey a bigger contract with more guaranteed money than normal.

With Duke last season, Carey averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on 57.7% shooting from the field, 38.1% shooting from three, albeit on just 21 attempts. On the current Hornets roster, Carey is one of just a handful of traditional bigs along with Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo.

