Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball buys Cam Newton's Charlotte condo

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly has sold his luxury Charlotte, N.C. condo to a new starring attraction in the city.

Charlotte Hornets 2020 first-round pick LaMelo Ball has purchased the ex-Carolina Panthers QB's former home for nearly $3 million, per Panthers beat reporter Sheena Quick. The condo had been on the market since July.

Cam Newton put his Charlotte digs on the market in July and now there’s a new tenant - LaMelo Ball.



Terms of the deal of were undisclosed.

According to the listing, the 3,335 square-foot space has three bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan owns the seventh floor of the building, per the Charlotte Observer.

Newton purchased the condo in 2012 for $1.6 million.

The Hornets signed Ball to a four-year, $35.6 million rookie deal in November.

You can check out photos of the condo here.