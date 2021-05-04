Report: Hornets forward Miles Bridges expected to miss 10-14 days due to coronavirus protocols

LaMelo Ball returned to the Hornets and quickly showed his chemistry with Miles Bridges, an energetic high–flying finisher who can take advantage of Ball’s superb passing.

But now Bridges is out due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Hornets forward Miles Bridges is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bridges is having a strong season, averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 4, 2021

Bridges didn’t necessarily test positive. However, 10-14 days is the standard timeline for someone who tests positive. If Bridges didn’t want people to believe he tested positive, whoever leaked this did him a disservice.

Charlotte (31-33) is eighth in the Eastern Conference – 2.5 games behind the seventh-place Celtics, 1.0 game ahead ahead of the ninth-place Pacers and 1.5 games ahead of the 10th-place Wizards. The Hornets are probably headed for the play-in tournament. But the play-in setup makes it substantially better to finish seventh than eighth than ninth than 10th.

With the play-in tournaments beginning in 14 days, Bridges could even miss part of the postseason – or at least be rusty for it.

Bridges has been starting for Gordon Hayward, who’s still out with a foot injury. Cody Martin is also out with an ankle injury. The Hornets are really running thin at forward. Expect more Jalen McDaniels, Caleb Martin and smaller three-guard lineups.

