Report: Hornets eyeing Memphis center James Wiseman with No. 3 pick

Report: Hornets eyeing James Wiseman with No. 3 pick

With the 2020 NBA Draft nearly three weeks away, the Charlotte Hornets reportedly have their eyes set on one prospect.

Charlotte, who holds the No. 3 pick in November's draft, is hoping to pick Memphis center James Wiseman, sources told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Wiseman and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards are likely to be the two of the first three picks in the NBA Draft, with guard LaMelo Ball expected to round out the top three.

According to the report, Charlotte would consider moving up a spot in the draft if it meant to secure the Memphis center. The Golden State Warriors, who hold the second pick in the lottery, are reportedly willing to trade the pick. Minnesota, who owns the top pick in the draft, is also reportedly willing to test the market for the selection, too.

The 7-foot-1 center played just three games for the Tigers this past season before opting out and turning professional. The Hornets have a clear need at the position, as Cody Zeller is the only center under contract for Charlotte next season. Both Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez are free agents.