Report: Hornets buying out Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who could join Mavericks

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has seen his role shrink on the Hornets four straight seasons – from typical starter to moderately used starter to moderately used backup to out of the rotation.

Now, he’ll leave Charlotte entirely.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG clears waivers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020





In the final year of a big contract extension, Kidd-Gilchrist is due $4,994,350 the rest of this season. He could earn $835,331 on a rest-of-season minimum contract elsewhere. Both amounts decrease daily. So, we’ll see how much he relinquishes to join a better team.

Kidd-Gilchrist is a good defender who plays hard. The forward can fill a niche. A former No. 2 pick, Kidd-Gilchrist just hasn’t developed enough offensively. He’ll gum up spacing as a non-shooter.

The Mavericks already have Dorian Finney-Smith as a defensive-minded forward. But Finney-Smith can make 3-pointers, too.

Kidd-Gilchrist would add depth in Dallas. If that’s where he lands, just don’t expect him to play much.