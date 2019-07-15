Report: “Some hope” Grady Jarrett, Falcons agree on deal before deadline

49ers kicker Robbie Gould agreed to a new deal on Monday morning, which leaves Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as this year’s only franchise tag recipients who have not landed multi-year agreements.

There’s been little sign of late that Clowney and the Texans would strike a deal and that has not changed with Monday afternoon’s deadline approaching quickly. Things look a little better for Jarrett.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there’s “now some hope” that he and the Falcons can come to an agreement. The two sides are talking with hours to go before the 4 p.m. ET deadline and are expected to continue until a resolution is reached one way or another.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in March that Jarrett would be a member of the Falcons for life and said last month that it was a matter of when not if Jarrett got a long-term deal with the team. If nothing comes together in the next few hours, the when will be at least January.