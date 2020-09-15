Report: High ankle sprain to cost Saints’ Michael Thomas several weeks

The New Orleans Saints ruined Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut Sunday. Now, the NFC South powerhouse has received some bad news.

All-Pro wide receiver suffered a high ankle sprain in the victory and it being reported by NFL Network the injury is worse than the team feared and he will miss several weeks.

Initial reports had given hope to Thomas playing Monday at Las Vegas.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas' high-ankle injury is worse than originally believed, and he’s now expected to miss several weeks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Thomas is as tough as they come and surely will try to defy that timeline. But it'll be a battle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020





Thomas limped off the field ahead of the two-minute warning after teammate Latavius Murray clipped the back of his legs at the end of a run while Thomas was engaged in a block.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year had only three catches for 17 yards in the victory.

Last season, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 catches. Thomas also was tops in receiving yards last season with 1,725 yards