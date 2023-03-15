The Cardinals are keeping most of their offensive line together.

First, they restructured the contract of left tackle D.J. Humphries to keep him. Then, they agreed to terms with right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Now, the Cardinals bringing back guard Will Hernandez on a two-year, $9 million deal, NFL Media reports.

Hernandez joined the Cardinals last offseason on a one-year deal, and he started 13 games at right guard last season. He missed four games on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

The Giants made Hernandez a second-round selection in 2018, and he started 56 games in four seasons for them. He played three seasons at left guard and one at right guard.

The Cardinals still have work to do in the offensive line.

Center Rodney Hudson is expected to retire, and left guard Justin Pugh is unsigned. Pugh made $7.5 million last season.

Report: Will Hernandez staying in Arizona on two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk