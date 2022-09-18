REPORT: Herm Edwards fired by Arizona State after embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan

The Herm Edwards era is finally over in Tempe. The main question: What took so long?

The decision to fire Edwards was made Sunday afternoon. Sun Devil insider Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source, the ASU 247Sports site, broke the story, which was later confirmed by Pete Thamel of ESPN and others.

This is a lot like the USC situation a year ago — not in some ways, but certainly in one basic respect: Fans wondered why the coach wasn’t fired at the end of the previous season. The Arizona State program, much like USC after the 2020 season, was going nowhere. The football operation was adrift, the coach did not inspire confidence. Fans were apathetic about the program in its current state. They were not packing the stadium as a point of principle: Why give money to the athletic department when dollars were not being used well?

Everyone could see that a coaching change was necessary, but it wasn’t made in the offseason. Then the new football season started horribly, and after a few weeks, the decision was made. That is a clear parallel with USC and Clay Helton one year ago. This also mirrors what happened at Nebraska with Scott Frost.

BREAKING: Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the decision. ASU staff member were told within the last hour that Edwards would no longer be the team's coach. Interim head coaching plans are not clear as yet. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) September 18, 2022

We will have much more on this story, since we’re a Pac-12 site for two more years. (Wink, wink.)

