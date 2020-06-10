Report: Here's what MLBPA's latest 89-game season proposal to MLB includes

It's still possible a 2020 baseball season could be played, but according to the latest reports, the proposal sent from the MLB Players Union to Major League Baseball on Tuesday hasn't done much to move the negotiations in a positive direction.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that the MLBPA has made an 89-game season proposal to the league "at full prorated salary".

The #MLBPA has officially sent their 89-game proposal with full prorated pay to #MLB, which is expected to be rejected. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2020

The union 89-game proposal includes expanded playoffs this year and next year, but the regular-season would be extended until Oct. 11. MLB insists the regular-season ends Sept. 27 for fear of COVID-19 cancelling the postseason. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2020

The league sent a 76-game proposal to the MLBPA on Monday, and it included the regular season ending in late September and the postseason finishing in late October. The players' new proposal, as Nightengale points about in the tweets above, would conclude the regular season in mid-October, thus extending the playoff schedule as well.

The league's proposal also included 75 percent prorated salary, per reports. The players, based on the MLBPA's latest proposal, remain intent on a full prorated salary. Salary has been among the most contentious issues in the negotiations and one that neither side seems willing to compromise much on.

What is the reaction to the MLBPA's new proposal Tuesday? This tweet from MLB Network's Jon Heyman isn't going to make fans happy:

Initial reax from ownership source following players latest proposal: "We're nowhere." — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 10, 2020

It's difficult to find much positivity surrounding the state of baseball right now. That said, Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke still has hope for the 2020 season. "I still believe it's going to happen," Roenicke recently told NBC Boston's Raul Martinez. Roenicke said both sides want to get back on the field.

Hopefully he's right, because at the moment, it's not easy to be optimistic about the current negotiations.

