Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson was ruled out of Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers after a chest injury and tests on Monday will determine if he’ll be back on the field this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Anderson is believed to have a torn pectoral. He’s having an MRI and confirmation of that injury would mean that Anderson’s year is over.

Anderson signed with the Patriots and played a reserve role on their defensive line in the first four games of the year. He was credited with three tackles in those appearances.

Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, and Chase Winovich are the other defensive linemen in New England.

Report: Henry Anderson believed to have torn pectoral originally appeared on Pro Football Talk