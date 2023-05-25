Report: Hendersonville native Josh Berry finalizing deal to become NASCAR Cup driver in 2024

Hendersonville native Josh Berry is reportedly closing in on becoming a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Berry is working toward finalizing a contract with Stewart-Haas Racing to replace the retiring Kevin Harvick in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Josh Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing are working toward finalizing contract that would see Berry drive for the team full time in the Cup Series beginning in 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic. https://t.co/qKHsN25Lz1 — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 25, 2023

Berry, 32, has filled in for injured Hendrick Motorsports drivers over two stints this season. He compiled 3 top-10s in eight starts while filling in for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, including a runner-up finish in the No. 9 Chevrolet at Richmond.

The Athletic also reported that Berry would team up with Harvick's longtime crew chief Rodney Childers, who has won 37 races and the 2014 Cup title with Harvick in the No. 4 Ford.

A BUDDING STAR: How Hendersonville's Josh Berry is living up to Dale Earnhardt Jr's expectations in NASCAR

Berry has excelled in the Xfinity Series, driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports. He won two races in a part-time schedule in 2021, then made the Championship 4 (while winning three races) in his first full-time season in 2022. This year, Berry has five top-5s and nine top-10s in 11 Xfinity Series races.

Harvick, 47, is retiring from full-time Cup Series competition following the 2023 season. He has been the top driver for Stewart-Haas Racing since he joined the race team in 2014 and ranks 10th all-time in Cup race wins with 60. This year, Harvick is 3rd in Cup Series points with four top-5s and six top-10 finishes.

SBJ reported earlier this month that Berry was finalizing a deal to join KHI Management, a sports marketing agency founded by Harvick.

Stewart-Haas Racing currently has four Cup Series race teams, with Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola and Ryan Preece running full-time in 2023.

