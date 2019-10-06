Report: Heinz Field stadium cart failed due to operator error

Sunday’s Ravens-Steelers game included the terrifying Mason Rudolph injury and the confounding decision to have Rudolph walk off the field and into the tunnel.

The cart that would have given Rudolph a ride wasn’t working, but after the game someone threw the person who was supposed to be driving the cart under the bus.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the cart failed due to operator error, not because it was broken down. Dulas adds that the NFL already has called to investigate the situation.

As the NFL should.

NFL Players Association spokesman George Atallah sounded off regarding the situation on Twitter: “Embarrassing. I guess $15 billion a year can’t buy you a working medical cart.”

It’s one thing to have a cart that doesn’t work, for whatever reason. It’s quite another to have no backup plan. Although Dulac reports that Rudolph wanted to walk off the field, Rudolph should not have been walking off the field. Whether it’s a second cart or a stretcher or a wheelchair, there’s needs to be a viable and available Plan B when Plan A for getting an injured player off the field fails.