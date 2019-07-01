Report: Heat trading Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. – not Goran Dragic – to Mavericks

Update: Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

There is a “glitch” in the Butler-Richardson trade according to sources, as the Heat do not want to give up Derrick Jones and Dallas is telling people the deal is off. Expectation is that the deal is too far down the road to fall apart and will get ironed out. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 1, 2019

That report of the Heat trading Goran Dragic to the Mavericks? Never mind.

But Dallas will still help Miami facilitate the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, which will send Josh Richardson to the 76ers and required Miami to unload more salary.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Mavericks will acquire Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones from the Heat as part of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019





The Mavericks are huge fans of Goran Dragic but could not take him back in the Miami sign-and-trade with Philadelphia that sends Jimmy Butler to the Heat because Dallas feared losing its flexibility to make additional moves this summer, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019





Kelly Olynyk ($13,067,885 salary next season, $13,598,243 player option the following season) is an expensive stretch big, but he’s cheaper than Dragic.

Derrick Jones Jr. ($1,645,357 salary next season) is an athletic energy forward.

I wouldn’t take that combination without a sweetener, and maybe the Mavericks got one. Or maybe Dallas just liked Olynyk and Jones that much.