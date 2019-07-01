Report: Heat trading Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. – not Goran Dragic – to Mavericks

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Update: Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

That report of the Heat trading Goran Dragic to the Mavericks? Never mind.

But Dallas will still help Miami facilitate the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, which will send Josh Richardson to the 76ers and required Miami to unload more salary.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:



Kelly Olynyk ($13,067,885 salary next season, $13,598,243 player option the following season) is an expensive stretch big, but he’s cheaper than Dragic.

Derrick Jones Jr. ($1,645,357 salary next season) is an athletic energy forward.

I wouldn’t take that combination without a sweetener, and maybe the Mavericks got one. Or maybe Dallas just liked Olynyk and Jones that much.

