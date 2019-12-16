Report: Heat suspended Dion Waiters due to Instagram boat photo while he was supposedly out sick

The Heat suspended Dion Waiters six games for “failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.”

What does that mean?

Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network:

According to three sources, it was inspired by an Instagram post of Waiters hanging out on a boat during a time when the team was made to believe he was unavailable because he was sick.

Waiters’ season:

Suspensions: Three

Instagram posts offensive to the Heat: Two

Games played: Zero

The Heat (19-7) are rolling without him. Even with a better attitude, Waiters probably wouldn’t crack a shooting-guard rotation that features Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

Maybe Waiters would get a pass for an ill-timed boat outing if he could help on the court. As is, he’ll get no benefit of the doubt.