Report: Heat re-signing Udonis Haslem for 19th season

The Heat made their big moves with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker.

Now, comes what has become an offseason classic in Miami: Re-signing Udonis Haslem to another one-year minimum-salary contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Udonis Haslem will return to the Miami Heat on a one-year, $2.6M deal for his 19th NBA season with the franchise, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2021

This continues the fantastic story of Haslem – a Miami native who went undrafted out of Florida in 2002 – continuing such a lengthy career with the Heat. The 41-year-old has become highly respected for his veteran leadership.

If Haslem plays this season, that’ll be his 19th year with Miami – tied for third-most seasons played with a franchise. Dirk Nowitzki played 21 seasons with the Mavericks, and Kobe Bryant played 20 with the Lakers. Tim Duncan (Spurs) and John Stockton (Jazz) also each played 19 years with the same team.

It can’t be taken for granted Haslem will actually take the court this season, though. He has played just 37, 16, 14, 10, four and one games in the last six seasons. (At least he made his one game count last season.)

For now, he are the NBA all-time leaders in seasons played with a franchise:

*Played for only one franchise in career

