Report: Heat setting up to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 NBA free agency

Report: Heat setting up to pursue Giannis in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Miami Heat knocked the Milwaukee Bucks out of the 2020 playoffs and now they want to take their best player.

The Heat are laying the groundwork to aggressively pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency, according to the Athletic.The back-to-back league MVP, Antetokounmpo has not drawn close to an extension with the Bucks, leaving his future wide open beyond next season.

Here's what Shams Charania of the Athletic wrote of the situation:

"Rival teams are monitoring Adebayo's extension situation and the aftereffects if Miami bypasses extending their superstar big man. Miami is preparing to go all in on the pursuit of Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency, sources said. There is a school of thought that salary-wise, waiting on Adebayo's extension would allow for as much space as possible for 2021."

That indeed would show how serious the Heat are, as most teams would do anything they could to sign a player like Adebayo long-term as quickly as possible. But the Heat with Pat Riley in charge have a proven track record of drawing free agents between LeBron James and Chris Bosh to just last year with Jimmy Butler. For them, it could be worth the wait.

The Heat are a great basketball program in an attractive city for NBA players to live in. They can offer everything a star like Antetokounmpo could want.

And if their plan does work, it will change the landscape of the league dramatically. As long as they can keep the momentum they currently have after qualifying for the NBA Finals this season, Antetokounmpo would likely put them over the top. Signing him could create an opportunity to win multiple championships.

Basically, it would be terrible news for the rest of the league outside of the potential to maybe trade for Adebayo, if he became expendable for the Heat.

Stay tuned.

(h/t CBS Sports)