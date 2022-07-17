Report: Heat maneuvering for potential Durant trade, Nets ‘lukewarm’ on deal

Kevin Durant reportedly has Miami and Phoenix atop his list of preferred destinations in a trade, and now that the Suns are likely out of the running, Miami is reportedly working to acquire assets to make a blockbuster trade happen.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Heat are looking to acquire multiple draft picks to either send to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant, or to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. The Heat currently only have two first-round picks they can trade, and the Jazz are reportedly looking for an even bigger haul of picks than they received for Rudy Gobert.

The Nets, however, may not be interested in what the Heat are selling. Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reports that Bam Adebayo is off the table in trade packages from Miami, meaning the Nets’ main return in a Durant trade would be Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. Per Helin, the Nets are ‘lukewarm’ on a Herro-Robinson package.