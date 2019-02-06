Reports: Heat trading Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington to Suns for Ryan Anderson

Tyler Johnson is reportedly headed to the Phoenix Suns. (Getty)

The Miami Heat are trading Tyler Johnson to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Miami is nearing a deal to send guard Tyler Johnson to Phoenix, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Wayne Ellington will also go to Phoenix in the deal.

Wojnarowski reports that Ellington’s agent is working with the Suns in an effort to have him waived so he can join a playoff contender.

Ryan Anderson is reportedly heading to Miami in return.

Swap of pricey contracts

Johnson, 26, is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 44 games this season, 10 of them starts. He signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Heat in 2016.

Anderson is averaging 3.7 points and 3 rebounds over 18.5 minutes per game in 15 games this season. He is in the third year of a four-year $80 million deal.

Ellington will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He’s averaging 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. If waived, he could be an attractive asset to a team seeking a 3-point shooter off the bench.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Brady had to convince Belichick to kick late FG

• Smith: 76ers’ trade for Harris has a lot of factors

• No shirts, plenty of bling on Patriots parade route

• Thamel: NBA scouts break down Duke phenom’s game

