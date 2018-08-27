Report: Hawks signing former No. 5 pick Thomas Robinson

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

When the Kings drafted him No. 5 in the 2012, Thomas Robinson was widely hailed as one of the draft’s safest picks, the type of player who’d spend a decade in the NBA. But Robinson fell out of the league after just five seasons, spending last year in Russia.

He’s back — at least for training camp.

The Hawks already had 15 players with standard contracts — the regular-season limit — and all 15 of those have guaranteed salaries for next season. So, it’s hard to see Robinson breaking through.

Robinson is merely a rebounding specialist and already 27. Atlanta already has John Collins, Dewayne Dedmon, Alex LenOmari Spellman and Miles Plumlee as bigs.

It’s hard to see where this goes.

