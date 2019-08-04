Report: Hawks holding roster spot for Vince Carter

Vince Carter said he wants to play next season, which would be his record-breaking 22nd in the NBA.

But the 42-year-old remains a free agent.

He has at least one option, though.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

The Hawks currently have two open roster spots, and one of them is reserved for Carter if he wants it.

Carter has become an effective stretch four and veteran mentor. He has remained in excellent shape, and he’s strong enough to handle opposing bigs. As a power forward, his shooting range and mobility are weapons.

Given his age, Carter could decline sharply at any moment. But it appears he can still fill a role.

Carter clearly isn’t overly eager to return to Atlanta, where he spent last season. If he were, he would’ve already signed. He can look for better offers – a sentimental return to the Raptors, a spot on a better team or anything else he desires.

Staying with the Hawks isn’t a bad fallback. He has that in his back pocket while he searches.