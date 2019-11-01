Report: Hawks had interest in Jaylen Brown if Celtics forward hit free agency

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Knicks, which tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Tommy have the call of the game at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

Jaylen Brown potentially leaving Boston in free agency next summer no longer is a concern, thanks to the Celtics signing him to a lucrative contract extension before the season.

But in an alternate universe where Brown and the C's don't come to terms on a new deal, one particular team would have shown major interest in the 23-year-old forward.

That would be the Atlanta Hawks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reports the Hawks would have been suitors for both Brown and Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis had the two not signed extensions and instead became restricted free agents.

More from Charania:

Before Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown reached contract extension agreements, the Hawks were believed to be interested in either player as a restricted free agent, sources said. Atlanta is one of four teams (Charlotte, Cleveland, Memphis) projected to have significant salary cap space in the 2020 free agency period. Sabonis, who agreed to a four-year, $74.9 million extension with the Pacers prior to the start of the season, is off to a strong start: 22.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 assists a night. Indiana's front office made it a priority to lock up Sabonis - and got it done. Brown has also played strong for the Celtics to start the season.

Atlanta's interest certainly makes sense considering the salary cap space Charania notes above, plus the appeal of pairing Brown with a young star guard like Trae Young.

Fortunately for Boston though, Brown will continue his promising career as a cornerstone of the Celtics' future.

