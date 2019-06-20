Report: Hawks getting No. 4 pick locks Lakers-Pelicans Anthony Davis trade into July 6 completion

The Lakers reportedly didn’t negotiate the Anthony Davis trade date with the Pelicans – an important consideration. That apparently left it in New Orleans’ hands, and the Pelicans flipping the No. 4 pick to the Hawks means the Davis trade will be completed the first allowable day.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources tells @TheAthletic that the Anthony Davis trade is expected to be completed on July 6 and that New Orleans holds control of the timing. As it stands, that would leave Lakers with $23.7 million in cap room – $27.7 mil if AD waives trade kicker. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 20, 2019





Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Rob Pelinka and David Griffin, upon completion of Anthony Davis deal, had agreed that if a third team was looped into trade, teams would finalize on July 6. No third team wanted to wait until late July. Once Atlanta was brought in today, Pelinka was already on board. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019





The Lakers now project to have about $24 million in cap room.

Maybe they can get more by including other players in the trade, but that would make the deal even costlier for the Lakers. Davis could also waive his trade kicker, but first, they’d need to ask him. He might refuse.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka apparently agreed to put his team into this situation. But it’s hard to believe he fully understood the implications when he did.