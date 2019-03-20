Report: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins meeting with five teams, including Redskins originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reportedly scheduled a visit with the Redskins in the coming days as next month's draft draws near.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Haskins has scheduled workouts with the Oakland Raiders and the Miami Dolphins, and has visits lined up with with the aforementioned Redskins, as well as the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants.

In the coming days, Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins is scheduled to work out for Raiders and Dolphins in Columbus, and then he's also scheduled to visit the Redskins, Broncos and Giants, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2019

The Redskins have been linked to Haskins for some time now, and have reported interest if the dominoes fall in their favor. A graduate of the Bullis School in Potomac, MD., Haskins would fill a glaring need at quarterback for Washington.

With Alex Smith doubtful for 2019 and potentially beyond, combined with neither Colt McCoy nor Case Keenum being long-term options for the Redskins under center, Haskins to Washington could become a reality if the Ohio State product slips or if the team decides to package their first rounder (No. 15) with another selection that they have in their repertoire.

Of the five clubs mentioned, the Raiders currently hold three first round selections in this year's draft (No. 4, No. 24, and No. 27). Oakland currently has Derek Carr on the books for 2019; his $19.9 million salary became fully guaranteed on Feb. 6. Carr's contract runs through 2022, but the Raiders, armed with three selections, could potentially move up to take a signal caller in April to pair with their new star receiver, Antonio Brown.

The Giants have shown interest in Haskins despite reportedly being tied to Eli Manning for the foreseeable future. Dave Gettleman's group is in possession of both their own first round selection (No. 6) as well as the pick they acquired from the Cleveland Browns (No. 17) in exchange for Odell Beckham Jr.

Both the Dolphins and Broncos have opted to bring in veterans (Ryan Fitzpatrick and Joe Flacco, respectively) to fill their individual quarterback voids over the past few weeks but are reportedly still interested in drafting a top prospect.

