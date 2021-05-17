Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer.

Kane, 27, has been at Tottenham his entire career after coming through their academy and spending plenty of stints out on loan.

The England national team captain has been on fire this season for Spurs despite their struggles as a team, as he leads the Premier League in goals (22) and assists (13).

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Kane has told Tottenham (once again) he wants to move on this summer and Daniel Levy has now started to make enquiries for replacements for the star striker.

Here are more details from our partners at Sky on the current situation:

“Harry Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer. Spurs are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication that the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman.

“They do not want to sell their prized asset, but Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in touch with Kane’s representatives CK66 expressing a desire to sign the England international.”

Where could Harry Kane go?

Seeing Kane at any other Premier League club would be weird, but you have to say that Manchester City will be the frontrunners.

Given his allegiance to Tottenham, moving to Chelsea would surely be tough for Spurs to sanction.

Heading to Manchester City would make the most sense as Sergio Aguero is moving on, Gabriel Jesus is yet to fully stand up and Pep Guardiola has played most of this season without a recognized striker and dominated the Premier League.

Imagine Kane linking up with Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden et al. for the next few years?

City would win everything.

Manchester United would also be a good fit for him with their style of play, but you get the sense that City are the only club that Kane would leave Tottenham for.

