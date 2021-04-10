Report: Harry Kane planning to move from Tottenham

Masters leaderboard:

Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is something that Spurs fans have been preparing for ever since, well, his first few months as a Tottenham player.

A report from The Athletic states that Kane, 27, is putting the building blocks in place to leave Tottenham this summer if they don’t qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs are currently three points off the top four with eight games of the season to go.

Kane has been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and many others, and the England captain has had a sensational season for Spurs, as he leads the Premier League in goals (19) and assists (13).

With strikers in huge demand this summer (hello Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Aguero, Danny Ings and many others) Kane’s name could be added to the list of transfer targets.

Is this the right time for Harry Kane to move on?

Per the report, Kane feels this summer would be the right time to move on for his career if Tottenham don’t finish in the top four. Although he also realizes that clubs may not have the transfer funds to buy him, as finances (even for the mega clubs) have been hit hard by the pandemic.

As for Kane, he is locked down for another three years at Tottenham and that contract length remaining means that Daniel Levy will want way over $200 million for his star man. Is that going to happen? Probably not.

Everybody knew it was going to get to this point and with Tottenham appearing to be going backwards under Jose Mourinho (their Europa League exit and general style of play this season suggests as much) but Kane having one of his best overall campaigns, he has finally outgrown Tottenham.

Kane could stay at Tottenham his entire career and become their all-time leading goalscorer, one of the greatest players in their history and break every record going, but does he want more than that? Does he want to win trophies and play in the Champions League every season? If he does, he will have to move on. If he can.

Again, Tottenham could still finish in the top four and win the League Cup this season, so that isn’t a terrible campaign, but now feels like the right time for Kane to be exploring when, and more importantly where, he can move.

