REPORT: Harlon Barnett named interim head coach of Michigan State football amidst Mel Tucker sexual harassment investigation

According to a report from Brett McMurphy and Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State football secondary coach Harlon Barnett has been named interim head coach of the Spartans after the details of a sexual harassment investigation involving Mel Tucker were released last night.

It should be noted that McMurphy and Solari are reporting two different outcomes. McMurphy is reporting that Tucker is fired, while Solari is reporting that Tucker is suspended with pay until the investigation concludes.

Both are reporting that Mark Dantonio will be assisting Barnett in some capacity.

Mel Tucker fired as Michigan State’s coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be MSU’s interim coach w/former coach Mark Dantonio expected to assist in an undefined role. MSU investigating allegations Tucker sexually harassed activist/rape… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023

Hearing MSU football coach Mel Tucker is suspended with pay pending the outcome of the Title IX investigation, per a source. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 10, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire