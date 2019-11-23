Report: Harassment charge against DeMarcus Cousins dropped

DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL a month after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)

A harassment charge against injured Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has been dropped, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the court case has been dismissed in Mobile, Alabama.

Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, Christy West, filed a police report alleging that he threatened her on the eve of his August wedding to Morgan Lang if she did not let their 7-year-old son attend. Cousins’ lawyer, Moshae Donald, told ESPN on Friday that the third-degree harassment charge he faced as a result was dropped.

TMZ Sports published audio of what West said was the alleged threat on Aug. 27:





The alleged exchange in question:

Cousins: “I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level: Can I have my son here?” West: “Go shoot the ball.” Cousins: “Can I have my son here, please?” West: “No, he’s not coming.” Cousins: “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f---ing head.”

Cousins drew comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who avoided suspension by the NFL after telling his son’s mother on adudio tape in April, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b----.”

Both the NBA and the Lakers announced investigations into the allegations against Cousins in August. It will be interesting to see whether he faces punishment from the league if they are able to confirm that Cousins was the voice on the recording posted by TMZ, regardless of the absence of criminal charges.

The Lakers are currently “reviewing the outcome” of Friday’s announcement.

A league spokesman to Yahoo Sports on Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins who had a third-degree harassment charged dropped today: “We are reviewing the outcome of today’s proceedings.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2019

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July. He tore his ACL in a summer workout and expects to miss this entire season. He has played sparingly since rupturing his Achilles in January 2018.

