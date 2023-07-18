Report: What happened to Bills-DeAndre Hopkins interest?

For as long as the Buffalo Bills were connected to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in the end it never really felt close to happening.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer did his best to provide some context.

According to his report, in the end, the interest from the Bills just seemed to dry up because of various factors that have unfolded throughout the offseason. Cited in that are the headlines that have followed Stefon Diggs, such as the receiver sitting out of the first day of minicamp, and the Bills deciding to select Dalton Kincaid at the 2023 NFL draft.

With so much going on around Hopkins, tossing him into the team’s offense didn’t seem to be an option on the table anymore according to the report. In the end, the Tennessee Titans signed Hopkins to a two-year deal.

The full update provided on the Bills and Hopkins can be found below:

Then, there’s the Bills. They, too, had worked through particulars both with Hopkins and the Cardinals pre-draft. But even then, my sense is there was trepidation because of how such a signing could upset the balance of the offense, with Stefon Diggs needing his touches, and Hopkins being a volume receiver. Then, they drafted Dalton Kincaid to play the sort of inside receiver spot Hopkins would have, the Diggs drama escalated, and I’m not sure—as much as they liked Hopkins when they talked to him—they had a another run in them.

