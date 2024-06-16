Report – Hansi Flick demands player reports from Barça Atletic and Juvenil team

Hansi Flick may not enjoy the financial freedom that Europe’s elites usually bestow on managers during his time at Barcelona.

He does, however, have a young core second to none and an academy that continually churns out generational talents.

In line with Xavi’s work and Joan Laporta’s request, the manager has his eyes set on the academy and will continue prioritising young talents from the quarry. His project, thus, will understandably revolve around La Masia.

Invested completely

As revealed in a recent report by Mundo Deportivo, Flick is diving deeper into the youth ranks in La Masia and has even requested the club for reports and opinions on several players.

Hansi Flick will use players from the youth team next season. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

He has taken notice of Barça Atletic’s impressive run this season and has his eyes on the promotion playoff that they will play the first instalment of later today. Earlier this week, he even witnessed the team in training during his visit to Catalonia.

Flick’s attention towards the academy does not end there, as the report furthers that he will talk with the managers of the lower division teams including Rafa Marquez, Jose Ramon Alexanko and Toni Hernandez.

The plan for the summer

As it stands, the newly appointed manager will only look towards the transfer market for two or three experienced players including a midfielder and a winger. Every other position, in Flick’s eyes, will be covered by the academy.

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, at this point, are almost undisputed starters for the Blaugrana and will retain their prominence under his guard.

The manager also sees the likes of Hector Fort, Marc Guiu and Marc Bernal with good eyes and will call them up for the pre-season tour in the USA.