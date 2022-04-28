Baker Mayfield is not expected to be traded before the start of the draft on Thursday night, but a report on Thursday afternoon indicates that the Browns may not wait too much longer before dealing the quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that a handful of teams have expressed interest in making a deal for Mayfield, who is set to make $18.858 million in the final year of the deal he signed after being drafted first overall in 2018.

The results of this year’s draft are expected to have an impact on how things play out for Mayfield. The Panthers have been linked with Mayfield and Cabot reports they are one of the teams who have been in touch with the Browns, but they have not ruled out taking a quarterback with the sixth overall pick.

The other teams are not identified, although the Seahawks are mentioned as a possibility, and the market for Mayfield should come into sharper focus as players come off the board in Las Vegas.

Report: “Handful” of teams have expressed interest in Baker Mayfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk