Report: New Hampshire, Syracuse set first-ever matchup
(STATS) - New Hampshire and Syracuse have agreed to a first-time matchup in 2026, according to a report Wednesday.
FBSchedules.com said the game will be played Sept. 5, 2026 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. The report added UNH will receive a $550,000 game guarantee.
New Hampshire, a CAA Football member on the FCS level, has continued to increase the level of FBS competition. Other future Power Five opponents are Kansas next year and Pitt in 2021.
Scroll to continue with content