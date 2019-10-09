Report: New Hampshire, Syracuse set first-ever matchup

(STATS) - New Hampshire and Syracuse have agreed to a first-time matchup in 2026, according to a report Wednesday.

FBSchedules.com said the game will be played Sept. 5, 2026 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. The report added UNH will receive a $550,000 game guarantee.

New Hampshire, a CAA Football member on the FCS level, has continued to increase the level of FBS competition. Other future Power Five opponents are Kansas next year and Pitt in 2021.