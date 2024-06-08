Report: New Hampshire’s Clarence Daniels to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is New Hampshire forward Clarence Daniels, who is set to meet with the Thunder in a predraft workout, per local sports reporter Jonathan Marshall.

The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons of his college career at New Hampshire. He had previous stops at Division II and JUCO schools.

In 31 games last season, Daniels averaged 19.4 points on 45.8% shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He shot 36.3% from 3 on 4.7 attempts. At 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, he has decent size for a wing.

Daniels will likely be an option in undrafted free agency. He’s also someone the Thunder can easily get at the end of the second round.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

