Report: Gus Edwards will miss start of training camp after positive coronavirus test

Report: Gus Edwards will miss start of camp after positive test

Ravens running back Gus Edwards will miss the first 10 days of training camp after testing positive for coronavirus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Edwards, an undrafted free agent who first signed with Baltimore in 2018, put pen to paper on a new two-year, $10 million deal in early June. Averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 717 yards per season, Edwards has solidified himself as a critical cog in the Ravens' league-best rushing game behind JK Dobbins and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That dynamism in the backfield will be important for Baltimore to replicate this season. Adding weapons like Rashod Bateman in the draft and Sammy Watkins in free agency to help Jackson's passing game, Edwards will look to build on his career-best six touchdowns in 2020 to help the Ravens offense be as unstoppable as possible.

Schefter's report comes on the back of an NFL memo informing all 32 teams that the 18-week, 272-game schedule won't be reworked if COVID-19 outbreaks come as a result of unvaccinated players. Instead, the team whose unvaccinated players result in an outbreak will forfeit, be credited with a loss, and be responsible for financial losses as both teams won't be paid for the lost contest.

If unvaccinated, Edwards can return if asymptomatic after the 10 days or 10 days and 24 hours after the last day having recorded a fever. If fully vaccinated, Edwards would just need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

With full-pad practices not allowed until the seventh day of training camp due to the collective bargaining agreement signed last year, Edwards is likely to miss mostly conditioning and no-contact practices in Owings Mills.