Report: Group of Russian NHLers couldn't agree on statement on Ukraine invasion

According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a group of Russian NHL players decided not to release a joint statement on Ukraine after they couldn't agree on what to say. (Getty)

According to TSN’s Rick Westhead, a group of Russian NHLers recently had a group chat on the Telegram app to try and put together a joint statement regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The statement never came to fruition, however, as Westhead says the players were not able to agree on what it should say. As a result, the group chat ended with no message being released at all.

A group of Russian NHL players on a group chat on the Telegram app discussed making a joint statement about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two sources familiar with the matter tell me

When players couldn't agree on what that statement should say, group chat was disbanded. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 8, 2022

Many fans have been vocal about wanting Russian players to speak up and call out Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. One player in particular who has taken heat is Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin, who in the past has been an outspoken supporter of Putin. The 36-year-old asked for peace, but failed to denounce the Russian leader.

Aside from Ovechkin’s press conference, the majority of Russian NHLers have been quiet about the situation. One player who did choose to speak up on his own about the situation is Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov, who posted an Instagram picture reading “No War,” along with a caption that said “STOP IT!!!”

While some would like more Russian players to speak up, they are obviously in an extremely tough position to do so, especially when family back home is involved.

The NHL themselves have shown support for Ukraine in a number of ways, including several teams recently featuring the Ukrainian national anthem before their games. The same will happen Wednesday night in Washington in a game set to take place between the Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers.

