Report: Gronkowski's appeal of suspension denied

DJ Bean
NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski's appeal of his one-game suspension was unsuccessful, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. 

Gronkowski was given a one-game ban for a late hit on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Sunday's win over Buffalo. He will be eligible to be reactivated next Tuesday, the day after New England's upcoming game against the Dolphins. 
 

