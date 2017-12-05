Report: Gronkowski's appeal of suspension denied

Rob Gronkowski's appeal of his one-game suspension was unsuccessful, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Gronkowski is out Monday night vs. Miami.



Gronkowski was given a one-game ban for a late hit on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Sunday's win over Buffalo. He will be eligible to be reactivated next Tuesday, the day after New England's upcoming game against the Dolphins.



