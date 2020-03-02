Report: Grizzlies to sign Anthony Tolliver, waive Jordan Bell

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Memphis Grizzlies are adding some veteran help for their frontcourt:

Free agent Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Multiple teams made offers as well; Grizzlies have need with injuries in frontcourt. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

Tolliver will give Memphis another veteran up front while Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke are out with injuries. Jackson suffered a sprained right knee on February 21st. Clarke went down with a right quad injury a few days later. The Grizzlies have been starting Kyle Anderson at power forward since, but have need for more depth.

Charania reports that to open the roster to sign Tolliver, Memphis will waive Jordan Bell:

The Grizzlies have waived former Warriors/Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020





Bell was acquired at the trade deadline from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Caboclo and only played in two games for Memphis.

The veteran Tolliver is in his 12th season. He’s a solid defensive presence up front, with the ability to stretch the floor. For his career, Tolliver is a 37.3% shooter from behind the arc.

