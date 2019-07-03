Report: Grizzlies send Kyle Korver to Suns for Josh Jackson, DeAnthony Melton

The Grizzlies sent Kyle Korver to the Suns, who will likely buy out his contract for him to sign elsewhere. (Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports)

The Memphis Grizzlies are sending Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Phoenix Suns for De’Anthony Melton, Josh Jackson and two second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies are trading Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Suns for DeAnthony Melton, Josh Jackson 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Korver is expected to have his contract bought out so he can sign elsewhere while the Suns are reportedly making room to go after Ricky Rubio.

It’s the second deal of the day for the Grizzlies, who traded the oft-injured Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Solomon Hill and center Miles Plumlee.

Per an earlier report by Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies and Parsons couldn’t come to a contract buyout agreement so they made a deal with the Hawks for two players with smaller expiring deals.

Grizzlies get Jackson, former No. 4 pick

The Grizzlies gained the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, though Jackson hasn’t made much on-the-court noise in Phoenix. He’s averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his two-year career.

Off the court he was arrested at a music festival in May, the latest issue for the young player. He was fined as a rookie for showing a “menacing gesture” to a fan during a game and failed to appear at a team event.

Per Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are more interested in Melton, a player he reports they’ve “long evaluated as a prospect with some staying power.”

Story continues

Josh Jackson is a free-look for the Grizzlies, but Melton is a prospect that Memphis has long evaluated as a prospect with some staying power. Suns future second-round picks typically convey in the low-to-mid 30's. Suns save $5.5M on Korver buyout vs. Jackson salary. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

The 21-year-old point guard was a second-round pick in 2018 out of USC and started 31 games for the Suns. He averaged 3.2 assists over 50 games.

Lakers, Sixers, Bucks interested in Korver

Korver, one of the league’s best 3-point shooters, joined Memphis last month as part of the Mike Conley, Jr trade with the Utah Jazz. That trade is not official yet, so the Memphis/Phoenix trade is also awaiting completion.

The Suns will reportedly buy out his contract — he’s due $7.5 million next season, per Basketball Reference, with $3.4 million guaranteed — so that he can join a team in the hunt for the postseason.

Suns are planning to buyout the partially guaranteed contract of Kyle Korver, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers, Sixers and Bucks are frontrunners to sign Korver once he clears waivers, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

Per Wojanrowski, those interested in signing Korver include the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. They’ll be saving $5.5 million by buying out Korver than by keeping Jackson, per Wojnarowski.

The slim savings will enable the Suns to take a run at signing Ricky Rubio, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The move opened up salary cap space to sign him to a three-year, $51 million deal.

Carter averaged 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year for the Grizzlies.

More from Yahoo Sports: