Report: Grizzlies not requiring Juancho Hernangomez to report after trade

Even after buying out Rajon Rondo, the Grizzlies have 17 players with guaranteed salaries. The standard-contract regular-season roster limit is just 15.

A prime candidate not to stick in Memphis: Juancho Hernangomez, who was just acquired in a trade with the Timberwolves.

When the Grizzlies traded Patrick Beverley to Minnesota, it was unclear whether they valued Hernangomez, Jarrett Culver or both. This answers that. It was only Culver.

Culver has struggled in two NBA seasons. But he’s just 22 and was the No. 6 pick just two years ago. It can be hard to give up on him already.

Hernangomez has played better, but the 25-year-old took a step back last season. He’s in the final guaranteed season of his contract ($6,907,815 salary).

Memphis could waive him or flip in another trade. But one way or another, he looks gone. If the Grizzlies had any interest in keeping him, they almost certainly would have required him to undergo a physical. Especially considering the Timberwolves blocked him from playing for Spain in the Tokyo Olympics due to injury issues.

