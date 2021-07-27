Report: Grizzlies not expected to keep Eric Bledsoe after Pelicans trade

Dan Feldman
·1 min read
Eric Bledsoe could use a change of scenery.

Traded from the Pelicans to the Grizzlies, he’ll get it.

Just not in Memphis.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Bledsoe, 31 and expensive, carries negative trade value.

But he played well with the Bucks the previous few years (in the regular season, at least).

Plenty of teams could use the defensive-minded, drive-first guard – especially if he comes cheap after getting bought out or waived by the Grizzlies.

If waiving Bledsoe, Memphis could structure his cap hit in one of three ways:

  • $18,125,000 next season, $3.9 million the following season

  • $18,125,000 next season, $1.3 million each of the following three seasons

  • $4,405,000 each of the next five seasons

Bledsoe agreeing to a buyout would reduce the money he’s owed. The payment proportions would remain the same, though.

