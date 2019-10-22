Report: Grizzlies declining Josh Jackson’s fourth-year option

The Suns traded Josh Jackson as a salary dump. The Grizzlies didn’t even bring him to training camp. Memphis announced it was exercising the rookie-scale options of both its other eligible players, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Grayson Allen.

The writing was on the wall.

Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:

Rephrasing this: The Grizzlies will not be picking up Josh Jackson's fourth year option. There won't be an official announcement to that effect, but there's an understanding they'll let the deadline pass. That won't preclude bringing him back next season if this season goes well. https://t.co/bcZiCzH3Ed — Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) October 21, 2019





Jackson has a $8,930,242 team option for 2020-21. The deadline for exercising it is Oct. 31, but it’s nearly impossible to see the Grizzlies changing their mind.

The No. 4 pick in 2017, Jackson was part of an all-time miserable back-to-back drafts in Phoenix. The Suns also picked Dragan Bender No. 4 and Marquese Chriss No. 8 in 2016 – a trio of choices from which the franchise is still trying to recover.

In Memphis, Jackson faces practically no expectations. He must repair his off-court reputation and show growth on the floor. He has the frame and athleticism of NBA forward, and he’s just 22. His passing ability shows upside. But he needs major work with his shot and shot selection.

Jackson is now headed toward unrestricted free agency next summer. The Grizzlies would be capped at a starting salary of his team-option amount ($8,930,242) if re-signing him.

But fretting about that restriction is misguided. Jackson must first show he belongs in the league.