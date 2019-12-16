Report: Will Grier to start this week

When a coach suddenly won’t say a thing he’s been saying for weeks, it means he’s changed his mind.

And in Carolina, the apparent is now apparently official.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers plan to start Will Grier Sunday against the Colts.

The third-round pick from West Virginia hasn’t played this year, and Kyle Allen hasn’t done much lately to keep them from seeing what he is.

What he’ll be able to show and what it will matter is a different question, since he’s playing for an interim coach, an interim offensive play-caller, and with a bunch of people who may or may not be with him next season.

There’s a real “what can it hurt?” vibe after Allen’s thrown 15 interceptions and been sacked 35 times in his last eight starts. The answer, unfortunately, could be Grier.