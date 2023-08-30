Report: Will Grier to sign with Bengals' practice squad

Former Cowboys quarterback Will Grier, who lost his spot when the team traded for Trey Lance, has a new home.

Grier will sign with the Bengals' practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

A third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019, Grier has spent two years in Carolina and two years in Dallas. He started two games for the Panthers as a rookie in his only regular-season game experience.

Cowboys starter Dak Prescott expressed affection for Grier when discussing the trade that resulted in Grier being released. It was another factor that made the decision to bring in a new third-string quarterback two weeks before the first regular-season game even more confusing.

Grier becomes QB3 in Cincinnati, given that the Bengals kept only Joe Burrow and Jake Browning on the active roster. If Burrow, who has a calf injury, can't play in Week 1 at Cleveland, Grier would likely be called up to the active roster, where he would serve as the backup to Browning.