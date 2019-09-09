Report: Greg Robinson won’t be suspended for kicking Kenny Vaccaro in head

The Browns committed 18 penalties in Sunday’s 43-13 drubbing at the hands of the Titans and one of the biggest came when Browns left tackle Greg Robinson kicked Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head.

Robinson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game as a result of the kick, which head coach Freddie Kitchens called “unacceptable” after the loss. The Browns struggled to patch the hole Robinson created on the offensive line, but it looks like he’ll be back in the saddle for Week Two.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Robinson will not be suspended as a result of the infraction. Robinson could be fined by the league this week.

Robinson was one of three players ejected from games on Sunday. 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander and Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack were also disqualified from Week One contests.