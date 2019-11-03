Report: Greg Robinson will start at left tackle for the Browns

The Browns will have Greg Robinson back in the starting lineup at left tackle a week after they benched him, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

They also will have Wyatt Teller at right guard in place of Eric Kush. Teller replaced Kush for nine snaps last week against New England and won the job for this week.

Steve Carlson, promoted from the practice squad this week, will start at tight end with Pharaoh Brown inactive with a concussion.

The Browns’ other inactives are receivers Taywan Taylor and Damion Ratley, safety Eric Murray (knee), safety Damarious Randall (hamstring), cornerback Robert Jackson and tackle Kendall Lamm.

Jermaine Whitehead will start at safety in place of Randall.

The Broncos’ inactives are right tackle Ja’Wuan James (knee), tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (shoulder), cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) safety Will Parks (hand), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson.